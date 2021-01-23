2020 Premier Preps Football — Defense

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Kadarius Calloway, Defensive back, Senior, Philadelphia
Why he’s here: A four-star prospect on 247Sports.com, Calloway signed with Alabama in December and was also made Team Mississippi in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game. Calloway missed four games this fall but finished with 17 tackles and two pass breakups while also rushing for 231 yards and five TDs and tallying 271 receiving yards and three TDs on offense.
John Campbell, Linebacker, Senior, Enterprise
Why he’s here: Campbell was first-team All-State and All-Region 5-2A after finishing with 101 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries this fall for the Bulldogs. He graded out with an 83% average.
Commondre Cole, Defensive line, Junior, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection, Cole finished with 38 solo tackles and 19 assisted tackles for the Knights, good for 6.3 tackles per game. He also had 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
Colin Crowder, Linebacker, Junior, Newton County
Why he’s here: Crowder had another standout season for the Cougars, totaling more than 100 tackles for the third straight season. This season, Crowder led the County with 129.5 tackles. Crowder was also named to the Class 4A First-team All-State team.
Ky'Yon Harris, Defensive back, Freshman, Union
Why he’s here: Harris finished the fall with 42 tackles, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery for the Yellowjackets, but perhaps what was most impressive was his six interceptions, which was just three short of the state-leading nine interceptions, according to MaxPreps.com. Harris was also first-team All-Region 6-2A.
Cameron McDonald, Defensive line, Sophomore, Newton County
Why he’s here: McDonald was a standout for the Cougars on the defensive front, recording 95.5 tackles. McDonald was also a Division 5-4A first-team pick for the Cougars.
Ishmael Naylor, Linebacker, Senior, Kemper County
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection and Region 5-3A’s defensive player of the year, Naylor finished the 2020 season with 101 solo tackles and 50 assisted tackles to lead MHSAA Class 3A, along with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions. He boasts eight collegiate offers but is currently undecided.
John O'Neal, Defensive line, Senior, Union
Why he’s here: A second-team All-State and first-team All-Region 6-2A selection, O’Neal finished the season with 110 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Yellowjackets.
Peyton Posey, Linebacker, Senior, Union
Why he’s here: An East Central Community College commit and a first-team selection in Region 6-2A, Posey finished the season with 112 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions.
Daniel Swain, Defensive back, Senior, Enterprise
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State and All-Region 5-2A selection, Swain finished the season with 73 tackles, three interceptions and an overall grade of 86%.
Trevell Vivians, Defensive line, Senior, Choctaw Central
Why he’s here: In just seven games, Vivians tallied 34 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, two fumble recoveries — to the 1- and 2-yard lines respectively — and one forced fumble. As team captain, Vivians helped lead the Warriors to their first playoff berth since 2008. He was also named first-team All-Region 4-4A and was selected for the region’s Super 22 squad.
Ke'Zerrian Wash, Defensive back, Junior, Newton
Why he’s here: A second-team All-State and an All-Region 6-2A selection, Wash finished with 34 tackles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries for the Tigers and also had two defensive touchdowns.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
LaDonya Adams, Defensive back, Freshman, Clarkdale
Why he’s here: A two-way standout for the Bulldogs, Adams finished the season with 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and six pass breakups to help anchor Clarkdale’s backfield. Also a standout running back, Adams rushed for 568 yards on 73 carries — good for 8.2 yards per carry — in just seven games.
Ethan Baxley, Defensive back, Senior, Enterprise
Why he’s here: Baxley had 81 tackles for the Bulldogs this past season along with one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He graded out with an 80% yearly average and was an All-Region 5-2A and second-team All-State selection.
Ben Bryan, Linebacker, Senior, Lamar
Why he’s here: An MAIS All-Star selection, Bryan finished the fall with 75 tackles, 14 for a loss, one interception and one fumble recovery. He was also named to the All-MAIS team.
Purvis Burrage, Defensive back, Senior, Meridian
Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 3-6A selection, Burrage finished the season with 46 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Wildcats.
Lathan Davis, Linebacker, Senior, Clarkdale
Why he’s here: Despite only playing five games this season, Davis managed to amass 72 tackles for the Bulldogs, good for 14.4 tackles per game, and five tackles for loss. He was also named first-team All-Region 5-3A.
Jaharon Griffin, Linebacker, Junior, Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection and Region 2-5A’s most outstanding linebacker, Griffin tallied 63 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks, nine quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble for the Rockets.
Percell Lindsey, Defensive line, Sophomore, Enterprise
Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-2A selection, Lindsey had 74 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs this season. He also graded out at an 89% average.
Jashawn Mathis, Defensive line, Junior, Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Mathis helped anchor a dominant defensive front for the Rockets, finishing the season with 32 solo tackles and 21 assists tackles along with nine tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.
Mick McNeil, Linebacker, Senior, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: In eight games, McNeil had 41 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, six pass deflections and one interception returned for a TD.
Jordan Nix, Defensive back, Junior, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: In nine games, Nix had 20 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles, two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a TD.
Thad Ransier, Defensive line, Sophomore, Lamar
Why he’s here: A defensive line MVP in MAIS District 2-5A, Ransier finished the fall with 78 tackles, 21 of them for a loss to help the Raiders’ defense. Ransier was also named All-MAIS.
Kobe Thompson, Linebacker, Senior, Newton
Why he’s here: A second-team All-State and All-Region 6-2A selection election, Thompson had 78 tackles on the year for the Tigers and also tallied 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries. He is committed to play at ECCC.