The preseason Coaches All-SEC football team was released Tuesday afternoon by the conference.
Coaches could not vote for their own players. Players who made the first, second and third teams are as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB — Kyle Trask, Florida
RB — Kylin Hill, Mississippi State; Najee Harris, Alabama
WR — DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
All-Purpose — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE — Kyle Pitts, Florida
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky
OL — Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson, Alabama; Trey Smith, Tennessee; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
First-Team Defense
DL — LaBryan Ray, Alabama; Big Kat Bryant, Auburn; Bobby Brown, Texas A&M; Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB — Dylan Moses, Alabama; K.J. Britt, Auburn; Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Richard LeCounte, Georgia; Derek Stingley and Jacoby Stevens, LSU
First-Team Special Teams
Punter — Max Duffy, Kentucky
Placekicker — Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
Return Specialist — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team Offense
QB — Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB — Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR — George Pickens, Georgia; Terrace Marshall, LSU
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
C — Trey Hill, Georgia
OL — Deonte Brown, Alabama; Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina; Landon Young, Kentucky; four-way tie between Austin Deculus (LSU), Brodarious Hamm (Auburn), Wanya Morris (Tennessee) and Ed Ingram (LSU)
All-Purpose — Derek Stingley, LSU
Second-Team Defense
DL — Kobe Whiteside, Missouri, Malik Herring, Georgia; Aaron Sterling, South Carolina; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee; Monty Rice, Georgia; three-way tie between Errol Thompson (Mississippi State), Nakobe Dean (Georgia) and Ventrell Miller (Florida)
DB — Kaiir Elam, Florida; Eric Stokes, Georgia; Demani Richardson, Texas A&M; three-way tie between Tyree Gillespie (Missouri), Marco Wilson (Florida) and Israel Mukuamu (South Carolina)
Second-Team Special Teams
Punter — Jake Camarda, Georgia
Placekicker — Cade York, LSU
Return Specialist — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third-Team Offense
QB — Bo Nix, Auburn
RB — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss; Larry Rountree, Missouri
WR — Elijan Moore, Ole Miss; Seth Williams, Auburn
TE — Arik Gilbert, LSU
C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OL — Evan Neal, Alabama; Dan Moore, Carson Green and Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
All-Purpose — Three-way tie between Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Kadarius Toney (Florida); Christian Tutt (Auburn)
Third-Team Defense
DL — Kobe Jones, Mississippi State; Zachary Carter, Florida; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Glen Logan, LSU
LB — Boogie Watson, Kentucky; Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt; three-way tie between Nolan Smith (Georgia), Ernest Jones (South Carolina) and Andre Mintze (Vanderbilt)
DB — Jaycee Horn, South Carolina; Bryce Thompson, Tennessee; three-way tie between Josh Jobe (Alabama), Christian Tutt (Auburn) and Yusuf Corker (Kentucky)
Third-Team Special Teams
Punter — Mac Brown, Ole Miss
Placekicker — Evan McPherson, Florida
Return Specialist — Christian Tutt, Auburn
