Kylin Hill file photo

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) plays against Louisville in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Hill was named a first-team running back on the preseason Coaches All-SEC football team.

 AP Photo / Mark Humphrey, file

The preseason Coaches All-SEC football team was released Tuesday afternoon by the conference.

Coaches could not vote for their own players. Players who made the first, second and third teams are as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB — Kyle Trask, Florida

RB — Kylin Hill, Mississippi State; Najee Harris, Alabama

WR — DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

All-Purpose — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE — Kyle Pitts, Florida

C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky

OL — Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson, Alabama; Trey Smith, Tennessee; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

First-Team Defense

DL — LaBryan Ray, Alabama; Big Kat Bryant, Auburn; Bobby Brown, Texas A&M; Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB — Dylan Moses, Alabama; K.J. Britt, Auburn; Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Richard LeCounte, Georgia; Derek Stingley and Jacoby Stevens, LSU

First-Team Special Teams

Punter — Max Duffy, Kentucky

Placekicker — Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

Return Specialist — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team Offense

QB — Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB — Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR — George Pickens, Georgia; Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

C — Trey Hill, Georgia

OL — Deonte Brown, Alabama; Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina; Landon Young, Kentucky; four-way tie between Austin Deculus (LSU), Brodarious Hamm (Auburn), Wanya Morris (Tennessee) and Ed Ingram (LSU)

All-Purpose — Derek Stingley, LSU

Second-Team Defense

DL — Kobe Whiteside, Missouri, Malik Herring, Georgia; Aaron Sterling, South Carolina; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee; Monty Rice, Georgia; three-way tie between Errol Thompson (Mississippi State), Nakobe Dean (Georgia) and Ventrell Miller (Florida)

DB — Kaiir Elam, Florida; Eric Stokes, Georgia; Demani Richardson, Texas A&M; three-way tie between Tyree Gillespie (Missouri), Marco Wilson (Florida) and Israel Mukuamu (South Carolina)

Second-Team Special Teams

Punter — Jake Camarda, Georgia

Placekicker — Cade York, LSU

Return Specialist — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss 

Third-Team Offense

QB — Bo Nix, Auburn

RB — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss; Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR — Elijan Moore, Ole Miss; Seth Williams, Auburn

TE — Arik Gilbert, LSU

C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL — Evan Neal, Alabama; Dan Moore, Carson Green and Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

All-Purpose — Three-way tie between Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Kadarius Toney (Florida); Christian Tutt (Auburn)

Third-Team Defense

DL — Kobe Jones, Mississippi State; Zachary Carter, Florida; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Glen Logan, LSU

LB — Boogie Watson, Kentucky; Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt; three-way tie between Nolan Smith (Georgia), Ernest Jones (South Carolina) and Andre Mintze (Vanderbilt)

DB — Jaycee Horn, South Carolina; Bryce Thompson, Tennessee; three-way tie between Josh Jobe (Alabama), Christian Tutt (Auburn) and Yusuf Corker (Kentucky)

Third-Team Special Teams

Punter — Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Placekicker — Evan McPherson, Florida

Return Specialist — Christian Tutt, Auburn

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags