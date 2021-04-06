Mary Ashley Culpepper
Senior
Midfielder
Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Culpepper was a Central Mississippi All-Star selection for the second year in a row after finishing this season with 13 goals and 10 assists. She was named first-team All-Region 5-1/2/3A for the fourth straight year and signed with Meridian Community College.
Kaylee Harrison
Sophomore
Midfielder
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: A Central Mississippi All-Star selection, Harrison dished out 20 assists for the Lady Knights this season to help them make it back to the MHSAA Class 4A state championship game. She also scored six goals and was named second-team All-Region 4-4A.
Anna Kate Humphries
Sophomore
Goalkeeper
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Humphries allowed just nine goals on the season for the Lady Knights and finished with 88 saves and 14 shutouts. She was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Goalkeeper and was first-team All-Region.
Lydia Hutcherson
Senior
Midfielder
Lamar
Why she’s here: An MAIS All-Star selection, Hutcherson finished the 2020 season with eight goals and five assists, giving her 18 goals and nine assists for her career after spending part of it as a defender. She was named first-team MAIS Division II East and signed to continue her soccer career at Holmes Community College.
Morgan Massey
Senior
Midfielder
Newton County
Why she’s here: A first-team MHSAA All-Region 4-4A selection, Massey finished the season with eight goals and seven assists. She was selected as a team captain for the Lady Cougars and signed to continue her soccer career at East Central Community College.
Anniston Monsour
Freshman
Forward
Lamar
Why she’s here: Monsour earned her team’s Young Player of the Year award after finishing the 2020 season with 18 goals, earning her first-team all-MAIS Division II East honors. She was also entrusted to deliver 27 corner kicks this past fall.
Kristen Phillips
Sophomore
Forward
Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Phillips was named to the Central Mississippi All-Star team for the second straight season after tallying 22 goals and 12 assists. She was named first-team All-Region 5-1/2/3A for the third straight season and is a three-time Offensive Most Valuable Player in the division.
Addisyn Pope
Senior
Midfielder
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Pope has been a four-year starter for West Lauderdale and helped the Lady Knights reach the MHSAA Class 4A state title game this winter. She was selected first-team All-Region 4-4A this season after finishing with five goals and six assists. Pope signed to continue her soccer career at Meridian Community College.
Brooke Robinson
Senior
Defender/Midfielder
Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Robinson scored seven goals and dished out three assists for the Lady Bulldogs, earning first-team All-Region 5-1/2/3A honors for the fourth straight year. An East Central Community College signee, she was selected for the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star game and is a three-time Defensive Most Valuable Player in her region.
Ember Temple
Senior
Forward
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Temple missed her junior year due to an injury but rebounded by tallying 39 goals and 23 assists for the Lady Knights this winter. She was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Player ad was also first-team All-Region. She signed to continue her soccer career at Southern Miss.
Emma Kate Uithoven
Senior
Forward
Lamar
Why she’s here: Uithoven finished 2020 with nine goals, five assists and 23 steals for the Lady Raiders in a season cut short by an injury, giving her 59 career varsity goals. An All-State selection and Southeast All-American High School Soccer Showcase attendee last summer, Uithoven signed to continue her soccer career at the University of Arizona.
Alice Williamson
Senior
Forward
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Williamson was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player after finishing the season with 29 goals and 21 assists. She was also named first-team All-Region 4-4A and signed to continue her soccer career at Southern Miss.
