2020-21 Premier Preps Girls Basketball Team

Dacia Bostic
Junior
Guard/small forward
Quitman
Why she’s here: An All-State and Classes 4-6A All-Star, Bostic finished the season with 17.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game for the Lady Panthers. She was also a 70% free-throw shooter and scored her 1,000th career point this past season. Bostic was also first-team All-Region 5-4A.
Hama’ya Fielder
Junior
Guard
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: Fielder was a North-South All-Star selection after finishing the season with 18.3 points per contest. She was also named the Most Valuable Player in Region 3-5A and has scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career with still one year to play. Fielder received her team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player award after the season.
Ja’Leah Hickmon
Senior
Forward
Newton
Why she’s here: A Jackson State signee and North-South All-Star selection, Hickmon finished the season with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per contest to help the Newton girls reach the MHSAA Class 2A state semifinals. She was also named Most Valuable Player of Region 6-2A.
Kennedi Jimison
Senior
Guard
Northeast Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Jimison was voted the best defender in MHSAA Region 4-4A and finished the season with 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per contest. She was first-team All-Region and an honorable mention for All-State. Jimison signed to continue her basketball career at EMCC.
Carly Keats
Junior
Guard
Choctaw Central
Why she’s here: Keats was a North-South All-Star selection after helping the Lady Warriors make it to the MHSAA Class 4A state title contest. She finished with 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and three assists per game and was first-team All-Region 4-4A and third-team All-State.
Zharia Leflore
Freshman
Point guard
Philadelphia
Why she’s here: Despite only being a freshman, Leflore was a standout for Philadelphia as she scored 375 points in 19 contests, good for 19.7 points per game. She was an All-Region 6-2A selection.
Arianna Patton
Senior
Shooting Guard
Meridian
Why she’s here: A Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection, Patton helped the Lady Wildcats reach the Final Four of the MHSAA Class 6A postseason after tallying 15.4 points and three rebounds per game. A first-team All-Region 5-6A selection, Patton signed to continue her basketball career at Jones College.
Debreasha Powe
Junior
Shooting guard
Meridian
Why she’s here: Powe won the MaxPreps.com Mississippi girls basketball Player of the Year award after finishing the season with 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest. She was a North-South All-Star selection, a Dandy Dozen selection and was first-team All-Region 5-6A selection.
Zia Shields
Junior
Guard
Newton
Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 6-2A selection, Shields finished with 16 points and seven rebounds per game to help the Lady Tigers make it to the Final Four of the MHSAA Class 2A postseason. She was also a member of the Newton girls’ 2019 state championship squad.
Meloney Thames
Senior
Guard
Choctaw Central
Why she’s here: A Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection, Thames tallied 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to help Choctaw Central to the MHSAA Class 4A state title game. She was a first-team All-State selection and was named Most Valuable Player in Region 4-4A. Thames signed with Jackson State to continue her basketball career.
Britney Wells
Senior
Center
Northeast Lauderdale
Why she’s here: A Hinds Community College signee, Wells was named to the MHSAA All-Region 4-4A team after finishing the season with 10 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest for the Lady Trojans.
Ki’Miyah Williams
Junior
Point guard
Southeast Lauderdale
Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 5-3A selection, Williams was a force for the Lady Tigers this season as she finished with 17.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She also forced 5.8 turnovers per game and tallied 3.4 assists per contest.