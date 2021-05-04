You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2020-21 Premier Preps Boys Basketball Team

  • 3 min to read
Jabez Blaylock

Jabez Blaylock

Jabez Blaylock

Junior

Center

Newton

Why he’s here: Blaylock played a key role for the Newton boys as he averaged 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest to help the Tigers make it to the MHSAA Class 2A state championship game. He was named All-Region 6-2A. 

Jaquarris Collins

Jaquarris Collins

Jaquarris Collins

Senior

Power forward

Meridian

Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-6A selection, Collins averaged 12 points per game while also hauling in eight rebounds per contest to help the Wildcats win their divisional tournament and get to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Demondre Graham

Demondre Graham

Demondre Graham

Sophomore

Guard

Southeast Lauderdale

Why he’s here: Graham led the Tigers in scoring this past season as he averaged 18.1 points per contest. He was also second on the team in rebounds with 6.3 per game, and he was a first-team All-Region 5-3A selection. Graham also averaged 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

James Granger

James Granger

James Granger

Senior

Guard

Kemper County

Why he’s here: Granger scored 23 points per game for the Kemper County boys as he helped them reach the Final Four of the MHSAA Class 3A postseason. He also tallied six rebounds, three assists and three steals per contest.

Derryon Gray

Derryon Gray

Derryon Gray

Junior

Guard

Enterprise

Why he’s here: A three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Gray finished with 18 points, 3.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 steals per contest. He was also named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Region 5-2A after averaging 23 points in divisional games. Gray was selected as a Mississippi North-South All-Star.

Parker Henry

Parker Henry

Parker Henry

Junior

Center

West Lauderdale

Why he’s here: A Mississippi North-South All-Star selection, Henry finished the season averaging a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He was honorable mention All-State and an All-Region 4-4A first-team selection. In the All-Star game, Henry finished with nine points, five rebounds and two blocks. 

Jamarcus Jones

Jamarcus Jones

Jamarcus Jones

Senior

Forward

Union

Why he’s here: Jones was named Player of the Year in MHSAA Region 6-2A after finishing the season with 20 points per game, 10 rebounds per game and two blocks per game. He is a two-sport start, having signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to play football.

CJ Keyes Jr.

CJ Keyes Jr.

CJ Keyes Jr.

Senior

Forward

Quitman

Why he’s here: An East Central Community College commit and Dandy Dozen selection, Keyes was named Region 5-4A’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per contest. He was also a Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection.

Alfred Love

Alfred Love

Alfred Love

Junior

Point guard

Kemper County

Why he’s here: Love was a key member of a Kemper County boys team that advanced all the way to the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinals. He finished the season with nine points, six assists and two steals per contest.

Keanan Peoples

Keanan Peoples

Keanan Peoples

Senior

Guard

West Lauderdale

Why he’s here: Awarded Region 4-4A’s Offensive Most Valuable Player award, Peoples led the Knights with 17 points, six assists and five rebounds per game. He was also first-team All-Region. 

Demarcus Powe

Demarcus Powe 

Demarcus Powe 

Junior

Point guard

Meridian

Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-6A selection, Powe finished the season averaging 10 points, six rebounds and four assists per contest to help the Wildcats win their divisional tournament and get to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Eli Walker

Eli Walker

Eli Walker

Junior

Point guard

Southeast Lauderdale

Why he’s here: A Mississippi North-South All-Star selection, Walker finished the season with 13.4 points, 5.3 assists and one steal per contest for the Tigers. He was also an All-State honorable mention.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video