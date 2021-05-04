2020-21 Premier Preps Boys Basketball Team

Jabez Blaylock
Junior
Center
Newton
Why he’s here: Blaylock played a key role for the Newton boys as he averaged 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest to help the Tigers make it to the MHSAA Class 2A state championship game. He was named All-Region 6-2A.
Jaquarris Collins
Senior
Power forward
Meridian
Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-6A selection, Collins averaged 12 points per game while also hauling in eight rebounds per contest to help the Wildcats win their divisional tournament and get to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Demondre Graham
Sophomore
Guard
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Graham led the Tigers in scoring this past season as he averaged 18.1 points per contest. He was also second on the team in rebounds with 6.3 per game, and he was a first-team All-Region 5-3A selection. Graham also averaged 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
James Granger
Senior
Guard
Kemper County
Why he’s here: Granger scored 23 points per game for the Kemper County boys as he helped them reach the Final Four of the MHSAA Class 3A postseason. He also tallied six rebounds, three assists and three steals per contest.
Derryon Gray
Junior
Guard
Enterprise
Why he’s here: A three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Gray finished with 18 points, 3.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 steals per contest. He was also named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Region 5-2A after averaging 23 points in divisional games. Gray was selected as a Mississippi North-South All-Star.
Parker Henry
Junior
Center
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A Mississippi North-South All-Star selection, Henry finished the season averaging a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He was honorable mention All-State and an All-Region 4-4A first-team selection. In the All-Star game, Henry finished with nine points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Jamarcus Jones
Senior
Forward
Union
Why he’s here: Jones was named Player of the Year in MHSAA Region 6-2A after finishing the season with 20 points per game, 10 rebounds per game and two blocks per game. He is a two-sport start, having signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to play football.
CJ Keyes Jr.
Senior
Forward
Quitman
Why he’s here: An East Central Community College commit and Dandy Dozen selection, Keyes was named Region 5-4A’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per contest. He was also a Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection.
Alfred Love
Junior
Point guard
Kemper County
Why he’s here: Love was a key member of a Kemper County boys team that advanced all the way to the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinals. He finished the season with nine points, six assists and two steals per contest.
Keanan Peoples
Senior
Guard
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Awarded Region 4-4A’s Offensive Most Valuable Player award, Peoples led the Knights with 17 points, six assists and five rebounds per game. He was also first-team All-Region.
Demarcus Powe
Junior
Point guard
Meridian
Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-6A selection, Powe finished the season averaging 10 points, six rebounds and four assists per contest to help the Wildcats win their divisional tournament and get to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Eli Walker
Junior
Point guard
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A Mississippi North-South All-Star selection, Walker finished the season with 13.4 points, 5.3 assists and one steal per contest for the Tigers. He was also an All-State honorable mention.