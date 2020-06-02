State Games of Mississippi sent out a release Tuesday updating its slate of events for June.
Starting this weekend, the 5K road race and youth volleyball competitions will take place, followed by two-person volleyball and slow-pitch softball on June 13 and 3D and field archery the weekend of June 13-14. Fast-pitch softball will be featured June 19-20, and four-person volleyball will take place June 20. The sporting clays competition will be the weekend of June 20-21.
Rounding out June, the trail run will be the 27th, and youth soccer will take place the weekend of June 27-28.
“As we said recently, we have been working closely with the governing bodies of the various sports, following the recommendations of Gov. Tate Reeves and local officials, and consulting its Rush Medical Advisory team for guidance on when and how to hold State Games sporting events,” executive director Carolyn Smith said in the press release.
In mid-May, State Games announced 3D and field archery and sporting clays for June, and Tuesday’s announcement adds eight more events to this month’s slate. Initially, State Games had to postpone its events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the opening ceremonies were canceled.
COVID-19 safety details such as social distancing, masks and other recommendations may vary for each sport, the press release said, and that information can be found on the State Games of Mississippi’s website at stategamesofms.org. Registration forms for each event can also be found at the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.