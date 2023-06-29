Last weekend marked off a bucket-list item for me. As a storyteller specializing in Mississippi style stories, I was thrilled to receive an invitation from Mississippi Broadcasting to tell a southern story.

The event took place at a swanky hotel in Gulfport and I was instructed to go to the 15th floor.

I must say peeking out the big windows that the Gulf never looked better.

Upon arriving two of the MPB directors said they hoped that I could tell a really, southern story.

It was probably apparent that was what I had in mind because of my attire: a long white dress, with long scarf, a big hat and parasol (not umbrella but parasol).

So’s I ripped off with one of my favorites, a little thing I wrote. “The Annual Meeting of the Magnolia Blossom Association.”

Situated in a small, southern town, the association holds their annual meeting each year and the whole town holds their breath when fifteen women come together with strong opinions and well, nonsense.

The president of the group is Miss Ippee Rainwater, Secretary is Miss Fannie B Hine, and Treasurer is Miss Nada Zitsoff.

And we’re off …

I tell the startling news that at this year’s annual meeting, the treasurer, Miss Nada, is missing. She has the association’s entire bank account with her, $33.33, and it seems has just taken off.

I mean you NEVER miss the annual meeting, especially a member of the executive board.

The only accepted excuse is lying on a cold slab at Magnolia Blossom Mortuary.

Miss Ippee questions the board with hawk-like black eyes darting from face to face. It is believed she trains the Mexican Cartel on her off time.

Miss Nada sightings begin when someone saw her last Saturday morning at the Piggly Wiggly.

Another saw her at Gloria’s Little Bit of Magic Beauty Parlor on Saturday afternoon, but everyone knew it takes more than a little bit for Miss Nada.

Finally Miss Fannie B had a recollection. “I saw someone who had a strong resemblance of Miss Nada on the television!”

Everyone’s neck jerked her way. They screamed, “What?”

They continued. “She was on America’s Most Wanted and she was with a man. They had robbed a bank!”

Everyone waited on the question.

“What did the man look like?”

“Ah, sorta sneaky-like.”

And so it goes at The Annual Meeting of the Magnolia Blossom Association.

Anne B McKee is Executive Director of the Meridian Railroad Museum.