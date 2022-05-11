Eli Walker could often be found in Southeast Lauderdale’s gymnasium at 6 a.m. trying to improve his game.
That’s why Walker finished his senior season with 17.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest to help the Tigers to an MHSAA Region 5-3A championship and a berth in the Class 3A state title game. It’s also what earned him an opportunity to continue his basketball career at East Central Community College.
Wednesday morning, Walker signed with ECCC in a signing ceremony in that same gym he often frequented during the early morning hours of school days. He was joined by Lady Tigers senior point guard Ki’Miyah Williams, who inked with Hinds Community College.
“It’s just a mindset,” Walker explained. “If you want something badly enough you’ll do whatever it takes to get good at it. It never felt like a sacrifice since I was doing something I love.”
Tigers head coach Centel Truman said he knows Walker will continue to find success on the basketball court at ECCC given his work ethic and talent.
“I’m very excited for him,” Truman said. “He’s actually been a part of the program since I’ve known him. His older brother played for me, so he’s been a part of the program first as a manager, and I feel like I’ve known him for many years.”
Walker isn’t just a standout basketball player. He was also named Class 3A’s scholar athlete, another accomplishment Walker cherishes.
“It feels good knowing all my hard work and sacrifices paid off,” Walker said.
Dylan Shields was hired as ECCC’s new men’s basketball coach in April, and Walker said he’s developed a good rapport with him in a short amount of time.
“They have a new staff coming in, and they offered my brother (Christian), so it’ll be fun to play with him again,” Walker said.
Williams averaged 15.1 points per game this past season for the Lady Tigers, and she said she felt several different emotions after finally signing with Hinds.
“I’m relieved and excited,” Williams said. “I’m ready to work. I feel like Hinds is a good place for me. It feels good to be able to keep playing after high school, and they gave me an opportunity, so I took it.”
Southeast Lauderdale girls basketball coach Dana Buchanan said she thinks Williams’ best basketball is still to come.
“I’m very happy she’s getting this opportunity to play at the next level,” Buchanan said. “I think she has lots of talent that she hasn’t even scratched the surface of using yet. I’m excited after talking to (Hinds head) Coach (Perry) Fletcher about him being able to get her where she needs to be to compete at that level. Her grades are very good, so she’s already on track with her grades, and I believe she’ll be successful at the next level.”
Williams said she’s happy to be getting at least two more years of basketball, a sport with which she’s fallen in love after years of playing.
“I enjoy everything from running and playing and being coached,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.