Hayze West got the win for Newton County as the Cougars beat Mendenhall 5-4 in Thursday evening prep baseball action.
West pitched all seven innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out seven. He also had three RBIs at the plate.
Gage Hollingsworth went 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored, and Braxton May finished 2-for-2. Grifin Bailey, Braxton Thoms and Tyson Wood all doubled for Newton County.
HERITAGE ACADEMY 10, LAMAR 0
Ross Polizzi, Liam Gilbert, Ty Herrington and Baker Whitcomb each collected hits for Lamar, but the Raiders fell to Heritage Academy Thursday.
The loss concluded the regular season for the Raiders, who will begin postseason play Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.