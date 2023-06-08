It has been a rowdy week at College for Kids as two classes transformed into theatrical companies. I mean why not teach a bit of local history by using the art of drama? And so, we began last Monday.
The students, ages six to twelve, jumped into it all. There was a little scuffle regarding the role of the great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha, but who doesn't want to be an Indian Chief? Finally, it was settled and off we went into rehearsals.
With shouts of quiet on the set and break-a-leg, the rehearsals became a fracas of good and bad, mostly good.
As I shared with the students the life of Chief Pushmataha, their eyes widened, and they really did seem interested. When I told them that the event, we were portraying happened just fifteen minutes from MCC, well you could have heard a pin drop.
Especially when remembering the warrior Chief Tecumseh's arrival at Coosa Town, Pushmataha's governing village, all ears turned my way.
You see according to a copy of an important document dated 1878 (and it is handwritten in beautiful scrolling handwriting), there was actually a smackdown between the Indian chiefs. The document was given to me several years ago and I consider it one of my most valued historical accounts.
It was 1811 when Tecumseh and his warriors arrived in the Choctaw Nation. He was traveling from the Chickasaw Nation. The boundary was located near West Point, MS.
As was the custom, a few of his warriors rode ahead to announce his coming. That meant Choctaw braves went to meet his entourage and escort them into Coosa Town, which was located near the Lost Horse Creek, just south of today's Naval Air Station.
My document doesn't note the friendliness of the meeting-on-the-road, but it does note a full description of Tecumseh and his warriors, their dress, spotted ponies, war paint and weaponry. Once inside the village, the Shawnee were directed to the visitors' quarters where the horses could rest and be fed. Then the visiting men were offered a meal and invited to rest as well.
This wasn't a surprise visit. Chief Pushmataha knew Tecumseh's mission. He had heard descriptions of Tecumseh's "talks." How he and his warriors really put-on-a-show in order to demonstrate their strength and savagery.
Choctaw Nation was comprised of approximately 3/4 of present-day Mississippi and Alabama as well. There were six large villages all ruled by Chief Pushmataha. Tecumseh invited himself to all six so that he might express his desire to "kill all settlers."
At the final talk, all eyes turned to the Choctaw Chief. He stood his full length of 6' 1" and said with a strong voice, "If you are not out of Choctaw Nation by sundown, I will kill you all!"
The Shawnee was last seen crossing the Tombigbee River.
As any good drama teacher should, I reminded our theatrical company that when onstage, the actor becomes the character they portray. The students especially like the final scene.
So yes, we have had a smackdown this week and in more ways than one.
And next week we will do it all over again. Yi Yi Yi!
Anne McKee is a Mississippi-inspired storyteller. See her website: http://www.annemckeestoryteller.com
