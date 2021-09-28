While Chris Roberts’s full-time job with Tecomate Wildlife Seed pays the bills, his passion for hunting and the knack for making turkey calls has evolved into a successful side business.
Crooked Letter Calls, voted The Meridian Star Readers’ Choice Most Unique Business, provides high-quality tools that the seasoned hunter as well as a beginner can use.
Roberts started making his turkey calls about 10 years ago, but what began as a hobby evolved into a small business in 2014.
All of Robert's turkey calls are cut from various types of wood, turned on a lathe to his specific dimensions, and coated with a sealer. The internal parts are then glued in to give each call its particular sound.
“The mouth diaphragm turkey calls are stretched and stretched to within a thousandth of an inch, giving them the exact sound I want and what I believe other hunters want out of their calls,” he said.
Roberts emphasizes the importance of his faith.
He says, “On each one of my call packages, there is the scripture from Romans 5:8 that says, ‘But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.’ We all have a platform from which we express our faith, no matter how big or how small. So, that is just one way I can share the good news about Jesus and His love for us.”
Roberts, his wife Marie, and their two children Easton, 4, and Abigail, 2, reside in Collinsville.
His calls may be purchased at crookedlettercalls.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.