From seeing a “big train” up close to watching a small model train run around its track to riding on an electric kiddie train, students from Smith’s Learning Center were having fun Tuesday on their field trip to the Meridian Railroad Museum.
“This is our first field trip for the center,” said Kaselyn Houston, the director who teaches 4- and 5-year-old students. “I think they are really enjoying it.”
Most children love trains, Houston said, and her preschoolers were no exception.
Anne McKee, who oversees the museum as the executive director of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, said the museum has been busy this summer.
She said the group from Smith Learning Center is one of several groups of children and adults who have visited the railroad museum over the last few months.
“We have come a long way since this museum opened,” McKee said.
The Meridian Railroad Museum, which is located down from Union Station on Front Street, opened earlier this year after a years-long effort by the historical society to find a home for the museum. It is housed in the old Railway Express Agency Building, which was donated by the City of Meridian to the society in November 2021, along with the old cotton compress building.
A huge milestone for local railroad enthusiasts, the museum is drawing visitors from around the nation. Glancing through the registration book, visitors have come from Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Florida, among many other states.
“We have had a lot from Washington state and one who was originally from Ukraine,” McKee said.
In addition to walk-in guests, McKee said the museum’s scheduled events are drawing larger crowds. For National Train Day in May, she estimates the museum had about 300 visitors, as well as 21 vendors.
McKee said train day was a good practice run for the museum’s biggest annual event, Railfest 2023, which is planned for Saturday, Nov. 4, and a new Pioneering Railroad Day planned for early October.
Inside the building, the museum houses not only several authentic reproductive model railroad train displays but also relics and equipment actually used on various railroads over the years. There is an area with tables set up for younger visitors to play with toy train sets. Outside are located two real rail cars and an electric ride-on kiddie train.
“It has been a real treat to be here and meet the people who have come through,” said Doyle McKee, who helps out his wife at the museum. “The kids eyes get big and bright smiles fill their faces.”
He said some of the visitors are retired railroad workers and spend their time traveling around the nation, stopping at museums and buildings connected to railroads. While some of these museums are more modern with high-tech displays, he said they always comment on how the Meridian Railroad Museum seems more authentic and has artifacts they have never seen anywhere else.
“They always say we have more artifacts than most museums they have been too,” Doyle McKee said, “and they always say, ‘We love your museum because it is so authentic.’”
