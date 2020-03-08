Pre-dawn: Midnight to 05:59

00:04
Many tunes over time
As the Sports Page in north Meridian empties out, Chuck Green hoists his white Fender Stratocaster into its black case.
Green has been at the bar since 6:30 the previous night, delivering several sets of classic rock tunes with the quartet Fatback, wrapping up the night with Tommy Tutone’s 1982 hit “867-5309/Jenny.”
“I’ve been playing guitar since I was 8 years old,” Green, 42, says during a short break.
“I just love playing – I love being out in the community. I know a lot of these people. Half of them are musicians anyway.”
Green has played hundreds of shows at dozens of venues over the Southeast, although he admits he’s lost count.
“700, 800 maybe – somewhere in there,” he says. “I don’t really know.”
By 2:30, Fatback’s gear will be packed up, and Green will jump in his van and head home to his family.
What would he with one extra day this year and no obligations?
“I’d probably just chill with my family,” Green says. “Or go guitar shopping.”
–Bill Graham
12:30
01:20
Daughter's care inspired nurse
Halfway through her 12-hour shift, Kristen Sutton walks the five floors of Anderson Regional Medical Center, checking on her patients and staff.
“I’m one of those people that require very little sleep,” said Sutton, a nursing supervisor. “I can go off to two to three hours of sleep.”
Sutton became a nurse five years ago after working a variety of jobs.
When her daughter had to have several surgeries, Sutton noticed the compassion and empathy the nurses showed her. That inspired her to become a nurse.
Sutton’s main role at Anderson is making sure patients in the emergency room are placed on the right floors.
“Night shift, you kind of don’t know what you are getting until you walk through the door,” she says. “It varies from day to day.”
If Sutton had an extra 24 hours and no work responsibilities, she would spend it with her family.
–Bianca Moorman
02:10
Keeping watch on community
Sam Upchurch, 36, takes a sip of his green Monster Energy Drink as he prepares to drive on Highway 19 toward Collinsville.
“There’s not a typical shift,” says Upchurch, a deputy with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “We have no idea of what we are going to see or do during the shift. Nothing in law enforcement is typical.”
Upchurch has been in law enforcement since 2006, working for Lauderdale County since 2019, most of that time on the night shift. He spends his time answering calls, patrolling the county, and keeping an eye out for impaired drivers.
“This is one of our residential neighborhoods here,” Upchurch says at 2:25. “I just kind of ride through, trying to make sure no one is doing something wrong.”
Near the end of the hour, Upchurch drives through a rural part of the county, looking for suspicious activity.
Before ending this 12-hour shift in four hours, he’ll fill out a stack of paperwork documenting what happened on his shift.
Upchurch wouldn't spend his extra 24 hours any other way; his work is satisfying.
“Law enforcement officers do the job because they love it,” Upchurch says.
–Bianca Moorman
03:05
Making doughnuts before dawn
Shipley’s Do-Nuts owner Rodolfo Rios pulls into a parking space behind the shop, next to another car whose driver, Max Heidelberg, is waiting for him.
They open the back door to the shop, turn on the lights and start prepping for their 5 a.m. opening. They turn on the mixer, the fryer, the oven and the proofer.
“And the coffee maker, of course,” Rios says with a smile.
He used to coach Meridian High's boys soccer team before balancing his schedule with the doughnut shop became too difficult.
Rios has been awake since midnight after a bedtime between 7 and 8 p.m. Heidelberg, who usually goes to bed between 9 and 10 p.m., is ready to go, too. Getting to work at 3 most mornings was an adjustment, Heidelberg says, but it’s one he’s glad he made.
“It’s an early start on the day, and by the time (my shift) is done, we’re out of here by noon — if all goes according to plan," Heidelberg says. "… I’ve only ever been half an hour late once, and I woke up that day without an alarm, so it shows how your internal clock gets used to the hours.”
By 3:30 a.m., much of the cleanup from the night before is completed. That includes tossing out doughnuts from the previous day, and cleaning the glazer.
Heidelberg rolls the kolaches before setting them out and putting them in the proofer so they’ll rise before going in the oven.
“Without the correct temperature and humidity, the donuts won’t rise,” Heidelberg explains.
Heidelberg and Rios don’t think long about what they’d be doing between 3 and 4 a.m. if they had another choice.
“I’d be sleeping, probably until sunrise,” Heidelberg says.
Rios says he might be asleep, or preparing a lesson plan to teach Spanish in high school and coach soccer.
–Drew Kerekes
04:30
Always hoping for quiet time
When you walk in to Metro Ambulance's day room in downtown Meridian, you notice one corner of the room lined with couches and chairs, across from which is a TV. You also see a kitchen space, counter and table, and a set of electronic equipment.
In the far back, is a door that leads to the garage — and the sleeping quarters. On that door is a sign that says, “Quiet time, 10PM-6AM.”
The emergency medical technicians are asleep.
The TV is on, with an infomercial guy talking up random wares. Occasionally, voices can be heard over the various radios, but no calls for an ambulance arrive this morning.
Madeline Brown, 20, a Lauderdale resident who has been an EMT for three years, is in the midst of a 24-hour shift.
She typically works an entire day before being off the next 48 hours. The quiet-time sign on the door means what it says, Brown says.
“From 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., you’re supposed to be asleep,” Brown says. “It just depends on how high the call volume is.”
If you’re not sleeping during these hours, you could be part of the medic truck crew that begins its shift overnight and travels to Jackson or even as far as New Orleans, Birmingham, Mobile and Florida.
Brown says her most memorable night was a trip south on the medic truck shift.
“I was sick as a dog and had to take an out-of-town transfer to Mobile. I was just trying to get back so I could go to school that day.”
Brown prefers a prefers a twenty-four hour shift to a 12-hour shift.
“If I’m going to work from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., I might as well just work overnight,” Brown says.
If she didn't have to work today, though, sleep would be her preference.
–Drew Kerekes
05:58
Emergency calls you can't forget
At the beginning of her 12-hour shift, Cheryl Jones sits down in front of six computer screens in a dimly lit room inside the Newton County 911 call center in Decatur.
The 53-year old from Conehatta, who's has been a dispatcher for 20 years, says that when she first started, all the notes were handwritten. Now, it's computerized.
“We have a phone screen, CAD, a screen where we type all the information, a screen to run tags and license, one with maps, plus radios,” Jones says.
“I have worked some of the most heartbreaking calls ever. There are things you hear that you will hear in your head the rest of your life. But, knowing at the end of the day, you possibly contributed to saving a life – that is the reward, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else."
If she had an extra 24 hours, she says she would spend it with her grandkids.
“I worked night shift for 10 years and just this week moved to days,” Jones says. “Nightshift was fun, but now I can do things with my grandkids during the day.”
–Cheryl Owens