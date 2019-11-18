Philadelphia’s season-long wish has been granted.
After blowing out Perry Central in last week’s Class 2A second round, the Tornadoes will go head-to-head with 12-1 Taylorsville for a spot in the final four.
Head coach David Frey said his team already wants Friday to be here.
“They were getting on my nerves, I had to tell them to be quiet,” Frey said lightheartedly. “They’ve been waiting for this all year. It’s all they’re talking about.”
Frey’s squad will have to wait a few days before making the trip to the Tartars’ home field. In the practices leading up to the contest, Philadelphia (12-1) is implementing new plays and other material, as it has continuously done all season. Of the 20 formations his offense cycles through, Frey said he’ll pick three or four that’ll be used in during the game.
Not only is there an opportunity for the Tornadoes to take out a football powerhouse in Taylorsville, but to also make a deeper run in the postseason than they had been making. For the past several years, Philadelphia has failed to reach beyond the opening rounds of the playoffs, and has fallen one win shy of the semifinals in each of the last two years.
Frey said with the Tornadoes’ third-straight chance to be among the final four teams in 2A, eagerness has to be met with focus in preparation.
“We’ve been having those second-round and third-round blues, so they really want to prove a point this year,” Frey said. “I told them that being all excited is perfectly fine, it’s normal. But since we’re adding new stuff every week, they’ve got to be mentally prepared for that, because we can’t have mistakes in the game.”
Ahead of Philadelphia and Taylorsville facing off for the first time in 15 years, Frey said very little separates the two teams because both have athletic skill players, and both can throw and run the ball. Its major difference comes in the trenches, in which the Tornadoes’ offensive and defensive lines lack the size to matchup with the Tartars, but have the superior speed.
Controlling the line of scrimmage will make the difference in the game, Frey said.
“We don’t have that big front, we’re just quick,” he said. “We don’t have 300 or 250 (pound) guys across the board. We have normal kids on the O-line and D-line, and that’s really the only difference between the two teams.”
Frey added that his defense will be heavily relied on, but hopes his offense can give it an early one or two-score lead to preserve. He is stressing third-down stops in practice this week, especially in short yardage situations. In its 42-8 win over the Bulldogs last week, Philadelphia had just three possessions on offense as Perry Central ran long drives and converted third downs.
While long drives take time off the clock, Frey said he’d rather have the ball.
“We don’t need them to keep the ball that long,” he said. “We’ve got to be on our P’s and Q’s this week, and they seem to understand that. They’re ready to go.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Taylorsville.
