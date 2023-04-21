Travelers driving through the junction of Interstates 20 and 59 this weekend will want to slow down as the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced planned bridge closures in the overnight hours.
The closures, which are set to take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. will give workers an opportunity to inspect the bridges and make sure everything is up to par. Closures will begin Sunday and continue through Wednesday night with a different section closed each night.
Closures on Sunday, the left lane of I-20 east at the split will temporarily close overnight to allow crews to inspect a box girder on I-59 south, and the right lane of I-59 south at the split will temporarily close overnight to allow crews to perform a bridge deck inspection.
On Monday, the right lane of I-20 east at the split will temporarily close overnight for a bridge deck inspection.
On Tuesday, the right shoulder of I-59 north ramp at the split will temporarily close overnight for a box girder inspection.
Finally, on Wednesday, the left shoulder of the I-59 north ramp at the split will temporarily close overnight for a box girder inspection.
MDOT advises motorists to use caution, slow down and pay attention during the closures as crews may be working in the immediate area.
