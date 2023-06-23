As many hospitals close wings, downsize, and/or reduce services, Mississippi still faces a serious nursing shortage.

“According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA), registered nurse vacancies and turnover rates skyrocketed in the past year to their highest numbers in at least a decade,” reported Mississippi Today.

The MHA explained that more and more nurses have been leaving their jobs due to burnout as well as to the lure of higher pay in other states. While nurse pay in Mississippi averaged $67,930 annually in 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only Arkansas and South Dakota had lower average wages. The wage issue is further compounded by Mississippi hospitals’ inability to pay up due to financial struggles and relatively low insurance reimbursement rates.

Mississippi’s nurse shortage is not unique. States across the nation face similar challenges. National Public Broadcasting reported in May that as many as one-third of nurses nationally are looking for other careers. “Four in five nurses experience high levels of stress at work – an increase of 16 points from 2021,” the report stated. In addition to greater workloads and stress, nurses have become more concerned about workplace violence.

The Mississippi Legislature sought to address the problem during the recent session by providing additional funds for community colleges to expand programs. But several issues make that solution problematic. Nursing schools already face faculty shortages. Further, nursing programs require access to hospitals and nurse mentors for student clinical experiences. Closed hospital wings and senior nursing staff shortages make fewer clinic slots and hours available. Many seasoned nurses have abandoned hospital jobs.

The Mississippi Hospital Association reported state hospitals short 3,038 registered nurses in 2022 according to Nurse News Today. One in four RN positions were vacant, with numbers much higher in rural areas.

The Mississippi Today report showed the following shortages and safety concerns:

St. Dominic Hospital, based in Jackson: 204

Anderson Regional Medical Center, based in Meridian: 177

Singing River Health System, based in Pascagoula: 183

Forrest General Hospital, based in Hattiesburg: 200

“With the ever-continuing vacancies at facilities, patients are waiting longer in emergency departments, and obtaining transfers for patients to other facilities often takes longer than preferred,” said Teresa Malone, executive director of the Mississippi Nurses’ Association. “The nursing crisis is adversely impacting all aspects of health care and is therefore adversely impacting patients.”

Hmmm.

Just another scene from Mississippi’s enduring healthcare tragedy. The 2023 Commonwealth Fund health system rankings showed Mississippi at the bottom … again.

Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.