The Meridian Star is again asking your help to identify people who do good work in the community and to nomintate them for recognition as Citizen of the Year or as an Unsung Hero to be featured in our Proile editions.
• Citizen of the Year: Who would you nominate in 2020 as a citizen who has done extraordinary work to serve or inspire this community? Please send us your nomination and supporting reasons.
• Unsung Heroes: Who are the people who did good deeds, but are seldom recognized – a youth leader, a grandparent who volunteers in the schools, a lay minister who visits the homebound, a neighbor who looks out for the elderly, a hospice worker who provides comfort? Please send us a recommendation letter that provides supporting reasons.
Send your nominations for Citizen of the Year or Unsung Heroes to editor@themeridianstar.com, including “2020 Profile” in the subject line, or by mail to Dave Bohrer, Editor, The Meridian Star, PO Box 1591, Meridian, MS 39301. Email is preferred. Please include your contact information so we may very the information.
