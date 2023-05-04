Would you believe it? National Train Day at the Meridian Railroad Museum is Saturday, May 13th, 9 to 3 pm. OMG! What a day, not only for Railfans, but the entire population, all ages. I mean bring the kids and grandma, too.
So, what to do ...
First and foremost, it’s FREE! There will be model train displays all over the place. Did I say vendors? Of course, those trading, those buying, and those selling. Uh-huh.
And for the kids, well the little ones will love it all including rides on the miniature museum train. Mama and Daddy don’t let the kids miss all of this fun right here in Meridian at the Railroad Museum located at 1805 Front Street in historic downtown.
The Museum will grill burgers for a mighty burger plate including chips and water for $10 bucks right there on the spot. No problem giving up your prime parking space just to go for fast-food, just saying.
Speaking of parking, there should be no problem securing a good spot because on May 13th the Meridian Railroad Museum event is the only one popping on the east side of Front Street.
And here is a pop quiz. Do you like fudge and cookies? Then, no prob. Fudge Etcetera and Caroline’s Cookies will be on site to offer their oh-so-yummy wares. That’s right.
Now a bit about Meridian Railroad Museum.
In short, it started, it was closed slam-shut and in January 2023, it began again. And that’s just the way it happened.
Please come out on May 13th and help Meridian Railroad Historical Society as the 501c3 once again celebrates its reopening as of January 2023. But hey, this time there will be no “slam-shut.” Because the mighty 501c3 has a tight grip on the 1906 building and land property deed.
It’s just smooth sailing, oops I mean, smooth riding along the rails from now on. The museum plans many events such as the one on May 13th, but hey, don’t you want to be at the very first. Like, I was there when ...
National Train Day, did you notice the word National? That’s right, right here in Meridian, Mississippi, hosted by Meridian Railroad Museum. What a day that will be and a longtime coming.
Meridian train rails were first built in 1854 and now in 2023 we celebrate what it is all about. Without the rails, there would have never been a City of Meridian. It’s just a fact. So, let us all wrap our heads around the truth.
Let us remember all of our grandpas, uncles and papaws who worked on the railroad (and even a rescue dog named Shadow) down through the years, with their sweat, and backbreaking toil so that we might celebrate a day like May 13th. It is only right to give the credit due. God bless their souls.
See you May 13th at Meridian Railroad Museum.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi-inspired storyteller. See her website: http://www.annemckeestoryteller.com
