Many of our county-level elected positions are up for grabs this year, and candidates for offices ranging from sheriff to election commissioner are gearing up for a busy summer courting Lauderdale County residents for their vote.
As the campaign trails heat up, the candidates and supporters for our local races will have an opportunity to rise above the petulant vitriol of past national and state elections and show Lauderdale County voters that civility and integrity are still alive in politics.
Candidates and campaigns will, of course, have ample opportunity to join in the mud-slinging as well.
Attack ads, social media trolls and the ease of distributing information digitally have given rise to a campaigning system that rewards dragging the other guy down instead of building yourself up.
A study of the 2020 presidential election, for instance, found about a third of voters cast their ballots not in support of then President Donald Trump or in support of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, but against Trump or against Biden. This type of negative voting rewards candidates, not for having solid understandings of policy or well thought-out plans to achieve their goals, but for bullying, thuggery and general rudeness.
A few mud pies have already been thrown in several of this year’s statewide races, but our local elections have so far been without major incident.
Elections are a big deal, and local elections even more so. We encourage all eligible voters to participate in both the primary elections in August and the general election in November. The outcome of this year’s voting will decide much of our local leadership for the next four years.
Lauderdale County is fortunate this year to see a good number of contested races, with candidates from all backgrounds choosing to get involved in local government. The willingness of so many candidates to run for office shows the dedication county residents have to their community.
Whether you’re handing out flyers on behalf of a candidate, a candidate for office yourself or avoiding the election altogether, we encourage everyone to exercise gentility this election cycle.
Be polite, or failing that, be silent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.