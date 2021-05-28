The country is in decline
It is sad to see how this nation has become so foolish in its attack on the family. This attack actually began when the Social Security Administration was installed. The idea that the government could care for the individual and supply income for retirement was a small step toward the government supplying all our needs. The next step was to remove prayer from the schools.
The communists had over 40 different steps planned in order to take America down. One of those steps was to break down the family. Another step was to remove religion from its premier position in the minds of Americans. There are many moves to bring our nation down.
I don’t like to bring in the subject of sin since I live in a country that doesn’t believe in sin. Sin works in subtle ways. In the Old Testament, King David started on a very sinful act with Bathsheba. It started with a look, then in a message, then the act of sex, then murder, then the death of the baby. Sin usually has a way of hurting the children in some way.
In America, removing prayer from our schools hurt our children since they could not receive any Bible studies. The teaching of morals became off-limits.
When the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, I thought things could not get any worse. Just recently I heard that there is a push to make a law that stops the use of the term “birthmother.” The change would allow calling this person a “birth person.” Of course, this diminishes the importance of mothers. This will help destroy the family.
I am sorry to have to say what I am about to say, but I made a commitment to God this past Mother’s Day that if I was allowed to live long enough, I would at least write a letter to the editor and express to all my friends and family how much I am concerned about the way this country is being destroyed.
Those of us who have given time and service to defend this country are outraged at what we have seen that place in this nation for the past two years. There is no excuse, just stupidity. Unless you want to bring it down.
Joseph E. Fleming, D. Min.
Meridian
Meridian needs good manufacturing jobs
Meridian has gone from being the second largest city in Mississippi to the seventh. With our great transportation network, why can't we get any new good manufacturing jobs? The EMBDC likes to toot its own horn about opening businesses in the service sector. I believe companies that pay good wages are not wanted because they would drive up service and tourism sector pay. They want to keep Meridian an interesting stop on the Interstate.
Just look at the Golden Triangle. They have created hundreds of good paying in the last 15 years. It's no wonder young people are leaving. Look at our population decline since the 2010 census. Oh well, we have a pretty cool downtown.
Michael Anderson
Meridian
Drink responsibly
As we emerge from a challenging year, Memorial Day provides us with a glimmer of brighter days ahead as we celebrate the unofficial start of summer. But even more importantly, May 31 is an opportunity to honor our men and women in uniform and remember those we’ve lost.
No matter how you’re spending the holiday this year, we hope that you will join us in celebrating the heroes that have protected us at home and abroad.
If you plan to toast our servicemen and women with a cold glass of beer, remember to prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you by hydrating between Buds and planning ahead for a safe ride home. Whether you’re grilling out in the backyard with friends and family or escaping to the beach for some sun and sand, if your Memorial Day plans involve alcohol, make sure to take steps to drink responsibly.
For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts. Mitchell Distributing is proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch to promote safe and responsible drinking habits in our communities and markets on Memorial Day.
On behalf of the entire Mitchell Distributing team, wishing you and your loved ones a happy and safe Memorial Day.
Adam Mitchell
CEO, Mitchell Distributing
Meridian
