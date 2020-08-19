Veterans depend on Postal Service
I wonder if our commander in chief knows (or cares) that 750,000 veterans get our prescriptions via the U.S. Postal service.
Michael Anderson
Meridian
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Frances Elaine Conner, 60, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her residence.
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. - A graveside service for Billy Rose will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Eastlawn Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Sparks officiating. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Rose, 52, of Meridian, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home. …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.