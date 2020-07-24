Distance learning best for now
It's very concerning to me to have schools being reopened so soon with this virus running wild and case numbers and deaths on the rise statewide.
Sending kids back to school for in-person learning is unsafe for both students and teachers. Remote learning is the only option we have in order to keep both teachers and students safe from a deadly virus.
It's so tracgic that there are still so many people in this state not taking this virus seriously. People are not doing what they are supposed to, making it so unsafe for all of us.
I see the toll it has been taking on everyone, including front-line workers dealing with infected people every day.
Teachers can't teach if they're sick and dying. Our children can't learn if they're sick and dying.
We can protect our teachers and children along with ourselves by wearing a mask.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
