Focus on drinking responsibly
As the country’s leading brewer, with more than 18,000 employees across the United States, Anheuser-Busch cares deeply about the communities we call home. We’re committed to keeping our friends, families, and neighbors healthy and safe, and one way we work toward this is by promoting responsible drinking behaviors—a top A-B priority for more than 100 years.
On Friday, Sept. 18, we invite you to join us as we celebrate these efforts during the 11th annual Global Beer Responsible Day.
We’re bringing together our entire network (virtually) to promote Budweiser’s latest innovation, Budweiser Zero – Anheuser-Busch’s first 0.0% ABV beer, and revisit our company’s history of fostering a culture of responsible drinking.
Since the launch of Anheuser-Busch’s first responsible drinking campaign more than 35 years ago, “Know When to Say When,” Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including Mitchell Distributing have collectively invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts. In fact, we have a Global Smart Drinking Goal to ensure that low- or no-alcohol beer products make up at least 20% of our global beer volume by 2025.
On Sept. 18, we encourage everyone to join us in promoting responsible drinking and recognize those in our communities who are doing their part to create a safer drinking culture. This Global Beer Responsible Day, we’ll raise a glass to what we’ve accomplished together and the progress still to come as we work toward building a Better World.
Adam Mitchell
CEO, Mitchell Distributing
