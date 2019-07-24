Mosby column attribution wrong
My work has been copied without permission and/or attribution in a column run by the Meridian Star, July 20-21, written by Ray Mosby.
The column incorrectly attributes my "Warning Signs of a Potentially Unsafe Group/Leader" to Robert Jay Lifton.
What Mr. Mosby calls the "most commonly shared characteristics of the leaders of destructive cults," is actually my warning signs of a potentially unsafe group or leader.
Robert Jay Lifton did write a paper titled "Cult Formation" in the 1980s, but Dr. Lifton's paper published at Harvard cites three core characteristics, not 9 or ten.
By the way, the same warning signs are included in my book "Cults Inside Out," which is available at Amazon.com in English and has been published in Italian and Chinese. The same warning signs are within the chapter "Assessing the Situation" on pages 209-210.
Rick Alan Ross
Trenton, N.J.
Board of supervisors cover misdeeds
This reader believes the 64% executive session time, The Meridian Star, July 13-14, is a necessity for the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors for the management and to resolve of problems this board and council created.
One solution could be a writ of mandamus with another being a suggestion by board attorney Lee Thaggard, "let the voters cure it at the poles" as this reader prays they do so. The need for the B.O.S. to reconvene to executive session is a prerequisite to conceal a flawed business model run and ruled by the selfish, misguided and corrupt.
Bill Heidelberg
Meridian
Train didn't kill vehicle occupants
The headline of your July 22 article regarding the unfortunate accident between a motor vehicle and Amtrak Train #20 reads, “Amtrak train kills 2 Meridian residents in collision with vehicle near Meridian” and the first sentence reads “Amtrak Train 20, which travels from New Orleans to New York City, killed two Meridian residents Monday when it struck a vehicle at an ungated crossing off US Highway 11, south of the Meridian Regional Airport.”
As a locomotive engineer who retired after 42 years of service, I take issue with your assertion that these people were KILLED BY the train. Shouldn’t your words reflect the truth that they lost their lives in an unfortunate accident because for some unknown reason the vehicle driver mistakenly drove into the path of the train?
As drivers, we have an obligation to obey the rules of the road and do everything we can to avoid an accident, but we are all human and sometimes accidents happen despite our best efforts.
As a newspaper, you have an obligation to choose you words carefully and report the truth. If you have reason to believe that the train deliberately or negligently killed those two unfortunate souls, you should clearly state your reasons for believing so. Otherwise your reporting should reflect the truth of the matter.
My sincere condolences go out the family and friends of the deceased, the first responders who had to deal with the aftermath and the train crew who, my personal experience tells me, also suffer from the experience.
Dale "Ed" Michael
Salem, Illinois
