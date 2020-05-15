East Mississippi development falls short
Can East Mississippi compete? Will travelers leave the sky, rails and highways to see a two-headed goat or visit the replayed talents of deceased or retired performers? What is the causation of travelers willing to interrupt travel to define a new, different and important destination? "Mississippi's got Talent" and let me tell you bout my grandchildren!
Locals who control the gold, pat one another on the back as community builders had better open their eyes to the realization that decades of their development has resulted in no development at all. However, some of us who have been paying attention do recognize those that claim to be community developers have actually only developed their personal wealth, and at the expense of the taxpayers.
With millions in spending planned; better wake up.
Bill Heidelberg
Meridian
