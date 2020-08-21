Request denial of parole
In March of 1991, Harold Hayes brutally murdered my 83 year old mother-in-law who only weighed 110 lbs. This man beat her with an iron pipe in her own home after she allowed him inside to use her phone, telling her his truck broke down nearby. After beating her, he went through her house taking items that had value.
Mark Cobler, who was the Lauderdale County Coroner at the time, made the comment that this was the most gruesome crime scene he had ever worked.
Harold Hayes has an upcoming parole eligibility hearing soon and we are asking the public to write the state parole board to let your voice be heard in denying this man parole. By his actions, he has demonstrated that he has no respect for human life. Please take the time to send a message that people in the Meridian area do not want this man released.
Thank you!
State of Mississippi Parole Board
660 North St., Suite 100
Jackson, MS. 39202
Ronald Gough
Meridian
