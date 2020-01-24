No gray areas of jail contraband
I thought you guys should know something about the cell phone in prison article. There does not need to be documented proof that an offender is searched because it is required and mandatory for offenders to be searched. Yes the c/o could write down the offenders were searched but why would they when it is required and mandatory.
All offenders know a cell phone behind bars is wrong. I know because I was a correctional officer in Meehan for eight months. Also if a c/o ever brought a cell behind bars, they automatically started with a sentence of five years upon conviction. It did not matter what color you were. Also, if a person is a repeat offender, are they to think the rules of incarceration changed since the last time they visited?
Do you editors really know what it is like behind the walls and razor wire fences? I could tell you the truth. I can tell you an unbiased truth. Right is right, WRONG IS WRONG. There is no gray areas no riding the fence.
Gregory Alexander
Chunky
Commented
