Donald Trump crossed his Rubicon
In 58 BCE the Roman Senate gave Julius (to be Caesar) command of four legions and the mission to subdue Gaul. His success included victory in Gaul and the first Roman invasions of Britain. By 49 BCE, Julius' army had grown to 11 legions. He returned to Italy with ambitions of greater power. The senate commanded his presence in Rome.
The Roman Senate had a standing order that legions never enter Rome, but rather remain north of the Rubicon River. On Jan. 10, 49 BCE, Julius violated the standing order and led the XIII Roman Legion across the Rubicon, touching off civil war. The senate was unable to save the republic; it fell, Julius became Caesar, and the Roman Empire became an autocracy (dictatorship). Unrest, including the assassination of Julius in 44 BCE, and war continued until the ascendance of Octavius as Augustus Caesar in 27 BCE. The autocracy was secure.
On July 25, 2019, President Donald J. Trump crossed his Rubicon. In his telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump demonstrated his utter contempt for United States law and the United States Constitution. In that call and in actions prior and subsequent to the call, Trump and his associates, at his direction, committed bribery, election campaign violations, high crimes and misdemeanors. The evidence is clearly stated in the House Intelligence Committee Impeachment Inquiry Report. Trump has acted and continues to act like a dictator.
The United States House of Representatives voted Articles of Impeachment for President Donald J. Trump on Dec. 18, 2019. Those articles were transmitted to the United States Senate on Jan. 15, 2020. It is now up to the Senate to to save the republic by removing Trump from office. The Republican Senate will fail to stop Trump as surely as the Roman Senate failed to stop Julius. The American Empire will find itself on the cusp of autocracy.
The Rubicon has been crossed, but that need not be the decisive act. In November of 2020 the American public will have one final opportunity to save the republic. The electorate will have the final say. We have a republic. Can we keep it or shall this great experiment in democracy morph into a corrupt dictatorship? It will be up to the voting public.
Steven W. Stall
Amory
