The danger of forsaking the assembling
Social distancing may well be the catch-phrase for 2020. Social distancing is defined by the CDC as, “Keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household in order to limit the opportunity of coming in contact with contaminated surfaces and infected people outside the home.” The goal, to limit the spread of coronavirus disease.
The complete effect of social distancing in the spread of the coronavirus is still unknown. But what about the effect of social distancing on the well-being of society, and on the individual heart and mind? What will be the long term effects of this cultural exercise called social distancing? This outcome, too, is yet to be completely known.
Not only are we isolating from work and play, but from the collective assembly of the church. Our Lord and Savior instituted the church, which is the collective body of believers, those who have proclaimed Him Lord over their lives, called according to His purpose, His mission. The Lord clearly defined His mission in the Great Commission, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit….”
With such divine purpose for His church, the Lord knew the importance that the gathering, the coming together, would be for the fulfillment of this call. In Hebrews 10:24-25 believers are called to “consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but encouraging one another and so much the more as you see The Day approaching.”
The Lord knew that we would need to fight against a tendency to forsake the assembling. He knew that we would fail to see the importance of the gathering together to encourage one another and to stoke the flame of the gospel in our hearts. He knew that when we gather together, our hearts are rekindled in love for our Savior and our vision for His mission – that we share the love of Christ through the gospel of Christ to all the world, is restored.
While we heed the warnings of the CDC for social distancing in the fight against a deadly disease for a time, may we passionately resist this becoming our practice and a new normal that causes us to “forsake the assembly.”
Julie A. Ricks
Collinsville
Lessons from COVID-19
What did COVID-19 taught me about a pessimistic economy?
Well, first thing for sure is that jobs are not permanent. Yes, it proves that we all are indispensable and we all can be replaced. It also indicates that our society may have to move to something similar to a universal income system or a rotating work shift system because COVID-19 demonstrated that some businesses can operate fine with fewer employees.
I hope this doesn’t mean more stagnant wages and envy amongst those currently employed and the ones still unemployed after July 31. COVID-19 also proved with all our education and titles that do not exempt us from the harsh realities of our peculiar economy.
Our society has produced a surplus of educated citizens but not enough jobs or stability. That’s why society must work towardscreating stability and safety nets for its citizens, so no one will be left behind.
Cedric Ruffin
Meridian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.