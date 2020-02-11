What are you doing March 10?
Circuit Clerks in 82 counties are asking the voter’s to look at their calendar and see what you have going on that may conflict with you getting to your precinct location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 10 to vote in person.
Mississippi does not have early voting, but rather has an absentee process whereas the voter has to have a legal reason to vote absentee. If you are going to be out of town on vacation, a conference, surgery, or working during the polling hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., are just a few of the reasons to not wait but go to your circuit clerk’s office and vote now.
There are certain professions who need to vote an absentee ballot on a regular basis as with long haul drivers, railroad, those working at Nissan, the casino, the mills in Alabama, are just a few and they know to come in usually 30 days before any election. Also those with shift work during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as students in school, especially if they are home for Spring Break.
There are different types of absentee ballots and if an absentee ballot needs to be mailed, or you have any questions, please call your County Circuit Clerks office for the process and procedures as time is of the essence.
Thank you for passing the word and keeping the public informed.
Donna Jill Johnson
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk
