What are you doing Aug. 6?
Circuit clerks in 82 counties are asking voters to look at your calendar and see what you have going on that day that may conflict with you getting to your precinct location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to vote in person on Aug. 6.
Mississippi does not have early voting, but rather has an absentee process whereas the voter has to have a legal reason to vote absentee. If you are going to be out of town on vacation, a conference, surgery, or working during the polling hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., are just a few of the reasons to not wait, but go to your circuit clerk’s office and vote now.
There are certain professions who need to vote an absentee ballot on a regular basis as with long-haul drivers, railroad workers, those working at Nissan, the casino, the mills in Alabama, are just a few and they know to come in usually 30 days before any election. Also, those with shift work during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as students before leaving for school, can vote now.
There are different types of absentee ballots and if an absentee ballot needs to be mailed, or you have any questions, please call your county circuit clerks' office for the process and procedures as time is of the essence.
All circuit clerks' offices will be open Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate those voters unable to come in during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Donna Jill Johnson
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.