Thanks to your article about children sharing “chalk thoughts,” (The Meridian Star, March 24) I passed a box of chalk to a neighbor walking down the street. She took it to the children in her neighborhood to share. They drew on their driveways, and neighbors drove by to see their creations, triple blessing. I got to share, she got to share, they got to share.
An ailing friend called to check on us. She mentioned the mask kits you highlighted in an article (The Meridian Star, March 24). I picked up the kit and made one, with intentions to make a hundred. She can’t get out, so I’m passing on fabric, thread, and directions that I copied.
Your articles make good things happen. Keep up the good work!
Sylvia Peterson
Meridian
Appreciates The Meridian Star
Your people have done an excellent job. I know no one desires a crisis like this, but when it happens, it's good to know we have people built for the moment. Thank you.
Thomas M. Huebner Jr., Ph.D.
President, Meridian Community College
Don't worry; take precautions
I have been hearing from different people about what has been going on in our state in different stores, with people buying stores out of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizers and disinfectant spray bottles.
Because people are stocking up on them, they're creating a shortage of those tiems.
The ones who are doing that are stocking up on the wrong things. They should be stocking up on canned goods and non-perishable food items.
I know people are concerned and worried, but there is no need to panic. Things will get better. It may not seem like it, with all the numbers of people getting infected with this virus, but it will get better because there is hope. Some people who have the virus are showing signs of getting better.
The best thing we can do is listen to the medical experts and do what they are telling us to do to keep from getting the virus in the first place. That will let them focus on treating those who have it, risking their own lives.
We don't have it as bad here as other places. Above all else, don't panic, don't worry. It's OK to be concerned, but not to worry. This virus will pass.
We have to be patient and take precautions, which we should have been taking all along to keep from getting sick with any kind of cvirus – even the common cold.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
