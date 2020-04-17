Thank you to railroad workers
We have all seen tragedy and heartbreak as a result of COVID-19 during the last few weeks. We have also witnessed tremendous sacrifice on the part of supply chain workers. While not on the medical front lines, they are working overtime to make sure that we have what we need to keep the shelves stocked at the grocery store and to keep our pharmacies stocked with much needed medicine and supplies.
Central to this effort is the interconnected network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year. Freight rail is one of those backbone industries—hauling 111 million tons of goods throughout Mississippi every year. Trains deliver everything we rely on, from essential consumer goods and food to the chemicals used to make medicines to the fuel that generates electricity.
Much gratitude is owed to our railroad men and women along with all transportation employees for keeping supply lines flowing and helping the medical community make continuous progress on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christy Sammon
Mississippi state director, for GoRail, a national non-profit promoting the benefits of freight railroads
Specialty license plate helps children
Purchasing a Friends of Children’s Hospital license plate is a quick and easy way to help sick children. Plate purchases benefit Friends of Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit that raises funds to help Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only pediatric health system. Children’s and its flagship hospital, Batson Children’s Hospital, provide specialty care to more than 175,000 patients from all of the state’s 82 counties. You can purchase the Children’s Hospital tag at your local county tax assessor’s office.
Since its founding in 1989, Friends has raised nearly $25 million to improve child healthcare. Donations generated through the license plate sales help fund patient and family care, capital projects and academics and research.
Young patients throughout MS face challenges daily and they do so with courage and resiliency unlike what sometimes the strongest adult can endure. “It’s truly remarkable what takes place within those walls,” said Erica Bradshaw, Development Manager for Friends of Children’s Hospital.
Talented caregivers are helping children battle life-threatening injuries and diseases such as childhood cancer, congenital heart disease, cystic fibrosis, juvenile diabetes, epilepsy and more. When families walk through the doors of Mississippi’s only Children’s Hospital, they come with hope for healing and strength for enduring.
Erica Bradshaw
Flowood
