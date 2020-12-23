Thankful to Caring
As this year comes to a close, many of us have faced difficulties unseen by the last two or three generations.
One bright spot has reinforced my faith in human kindness. Caring Connections in Meridian has given my family a true human experience with the care and kindness they extended to my aging mother.
As an adult day center, they provided transportation, food, companionship, spiritual encouragement for the elderly and physically challenged. Renee and her staff not only provided a safe place for mother to meet and develop new friendships, they gave her a sense freedom that had been been lacking at home. No longer was my mother bound by the chains of loneliness and the feeling of self pity, Caring Connections set her free to be the person she always was.
I only wish that this organization could reach out to other home caregivers and provide them with the comfort and knowledge that we experienced with mom’s care. For that I am eternally grateful.
Thank you and Merry Christmas to this special group of community caregivers.
Robert York, Toomsuba
Appreciates the Mausts
On Oct. 19, I read that Duane Maust, President of the Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees, resigned because he will be moving out of the district he represented for over eight years. I felt really bad and knew that Dr. Amy Carter, her administrative team, teachers, staff, parents, and most of all students lost a dedicated, concerned, and professional, with only one goal, to improve education.
I have known the Maust family for over 30 years. We met when their two children attended Carver Middle School where I was blessed to be principal. Mrs. Maust was elected secretary of Carver’s Parent Teacher Association, because she did such a great job at Oakland Heights Elementary, and served in that position for four years until both of her children left Carver and attended Kate Griffin, Jr. High School, still working with the P.T.A. in concession stands and wherever she was needed. A mother that started out with pre-K being involved in their children’s education and working with all four schools PTA until their children graduated from high school for a total of 14 years is a remarkable achievement for the family, the school, the district and the community.
It is hardly ever, and a rare occasion, when you find a mother and father team deeply involved in the education of their children. Mr. Maust will tell anyone that Mrs. Maust is the better half and always makes him a better man, and I agree.
I have seen Mr. Maust involved in late night community meetings held by the United States Department of Justice concerning 1) police on school campus, 2) school to prison pipeline and 3) discipline. In some of those meetings he was the only school board member present, with very few teachers and administrators.
Mr. and Mrs. Maust owned Maust Woodworking/Sunshine Berry Farm and got involved in Carver’s Adopt-A-School Program and encourage parents to vote and pass a much-needed School Bond for the ninth grade building at Meridian High School. Mrs. Maust is also known as the Strawberry Lady!
We can only hope and pray that each time there is a vacancy on the school board that the Mayor and City Council will seek to fill the vacancy with someone that is as dedicated, with similar educational goals as Mr. Maust.
Robert Markham
Meridian
