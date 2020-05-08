Supports governor's precautions
I disagree with the writer from Laurel. Our governor is doing the best he can with the hand he was dealt.
The governor has the authority to use whatever measures he can take to stop or slow down the spread of such a deadly infectious virus. The virus is far more deadly and far more infectious than some run of the mill virus that comes around every year.
If Phil Bryant was governor he would have done the same thing that Tate Reeves has done, if not more. Our state fared better than most states did early on because of the shelter in place order.
When you are a governor you are responsible for the care, safety and well being of those in your state. You have to make decisions that some don't like, even when it is for their benefit along with everyone else's.
I'm sad to see some things closed down, but it was necessary to slow down the spread of this virus.
You shouldn't have to be told what to do over and over again. To wear a mask when you go anywhere, to wash your hands often, clean surfaces, stay home if sick, stay away from those who are sick are things we all learned as kids.
Those that don't wear masks are not only risking their lives but the lives of others, too. They should face fines if not more consequences.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.