Supporting public education is a moral issue
Recently, I was part of a panel discussion about public school funding and the real cost of privatization. This discussion followed a screening of the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash.”
First, if you care about our community and have the opportunity, you should see this film. The documentary is truly eye-opening about how children have even died due to public school funding cuts.
I am a member of Pastors for Mississippi Children, a non-partisan, ecumenical group of Mississippi clergy who believe that fully funding our public schools and paying our teachers what they deserve is a moral responsibility. Supporting our public schools and advocating for adequate funding is a moral issue, not a political one.
Christ teaches us that all children are our children, therefore every child is the responsibility of all of us. When our children thrive in school, our nation and our society thrives. These children are our future medical providers, teachers, clergy, and so much more. We have a moral mandate to invest in their education. This begins with fully funding our public schools and paying teachers what they are worth.
Simply, it’s the moral thing to do.
Rev. Jonathan Tullos
Meridian.
