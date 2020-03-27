Don't worry; take precautions
I have been hearing from different people about what has been going on in our state in different stores, with people buying stores out of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizers and disinfectant spray bottles.
Because people are stocking up on them, they're creating a shortage of those tiems.
The ones who are doing that are stocking up on the wrong things. They should be stocking up on canned goods and non-perishable food items.
I know people are concerned and worried, but there is no need to panic. Things will get better. It may not seem like it, with all the numbers of people getting infected with this virus, but it will get better because there is hope. Some people who have the virus are showing signs of getting better.
The best thing we can do is listen to the medical experts and do what they are telling us to do to keep from getting the virus in the first place. That will let them focus on treating those who have it, risking their own lives.
We don't have it as bad here as other places. Above all else, don't panic, don't worry. It's OK to be concerned, but not to worry. This virus will pass.
We have to be patient and take precautions, which we should have been taking all along to keep from getting sick with any kind of cvirus – even the common cold.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.