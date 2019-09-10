A frown for lack of SEC football results
No paper on Sunday, no paper on Monday and paying the same rate.
There was no coverage of Saturday college sports. I missed a few scores but thought, oh, well, I'll just read the coverage in the Tuesday Meridian Star. to my surprise there was one column on SEC (Sept. 3). If there was anything else, I couldn't find it. How about covering the other teams. I know it's late news but it could be something to fill the Sports Extra. And you do need something.
This could be a frown.
Linda Barham
Meridian
