Help needed for old city buildings
My name is Abby McCary and I am 11 years old. I am sending you this so maybe someone will see this and make it happen.
I have some ideas to help Meridian. I think instead of adding new things to buildings we should help the buildings that are run down, an example is the city. It's run down and I know we can help it if we work together.
We need to fix the buildings that need help and then when we are done we can add new shops to the buildings.
I want to do this because I want families to have fun. I want the area to be a better place, and for everyone to feel safe.
This is what I think we should do and I hope that you agree with me, too.
Abby McCary
Quitman
Join effort to mark women's suffrage/equality
There is no federal holiday honoring American women.
Hopefully, comes Aug.t 26, 2020, this injustice will be forever gone!
Aug. 26, 2020 is Women’s Centennial Suffrage/ Equality Day.
An organization, The August 24th Alliance, was established to link women’s history advocates at the local, state and federal level to expand each group’s circle of influence: educators, schools, churches, agencies, organizations, communities.
The goal of The August 24th Alliance is: to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment: Women’s Equality/ Right to Vote/ Women’s Suffrage as a FEDERAL holiday Aug. 26, 2020, by lobbying Congress.
Membership in this organization is free. Please join. When we successfully lobby Congress and celebrate our centennial federal holiday next year, we can all be proud.
Our icon, suffragette Susan B Anthony, stated: “I have encountered riotous mobs and I have been hung in effigy, but my motto still is: Men, their rights and nothing more; Women, their rights and nothing less.”
Please join us.
Ruth HK Jones
State Volunteer Coordinator, National History Alliance For Mississippi
