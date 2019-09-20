Progress lagging in public schools
Thank you for printing the newly released state test scores! It is helpful to know the type of work that has to be done to improve quality community growth for our next generation of students to become productive citizens of society!
Unfortunately, the list appears to mostly affect AmAfrican communities. We researched the demographic and ethnic breakdown, and the majority of students in these surrounding communities are AmAfrican students. Meridian Public School District, Philadelphia, Quitman and Kemper are mostly AmAfrican students pre-K through 12th grades!
Many of these students may seek post high school ventures; and our local Meridian Community College will be their targeted Institution!
Unfortunately, most will come in under a remedial recovery pathway! Although Meridian Public School District was ordered by the federal court to have remedial corrections prior to leaving Meridian Public School District.
Mayor Percy Bland spoke extensively regarding the tax shortfall, and it appears he will be seeking a property tax increase for the city residents!
Did he not expect a shortfall of non-tax paying productive citizens in our society; considering we are coming off (two) generations of juvenile and prison reformers? Too many students were caught up!
Our public housing residents are supposed to turnover every other generation. The parents are to use our public housing facilities as stepping stones!
Seems to me, they are permanent residents. The Meridian Public School District and our Meridian ommunity were originally designed to give people a hand-up; not a hand-out! Then they become productive citizens of society. They are to remain and grow. Become new home owners and tax-paying citizens.
Dr. L.O. Todd, former superintendent of Meridian Separate School, the name still on the Original Federal Desegregation Order, charged with the federal responsibility by the U.S. Department of Education to integrate the South's public schools, starting with Meridian's Dual Education System, is rolling over in his grave!
We seems to have created communities of enablers! Pray for Mayor Bland!
Rev. Randle Lyle Jennings
Meridian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.