As a fifth generation Lauderdale County resident, business owner, whose family sold the initial parcel of land, creating the G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery Industrial Park, we oppose the location of the proposed Transfer Station.
We currently have a farming operation in close proximity to the Industrial Park.
Our friend, “Sonny”, on many occasions supported, visited and celebrated Lockheed Martin’s many successes and accomplishments.
His stature as a United States Congressman was an unwavering advocate of both Lockheed-Martin and NAS Meridian, hence the Northeast Industrial Park namesake.
NAS Meridian, essentially, was conceived and created by our most legendary United States Senator, John C. Stennis. East Mississippi owes a great debt to its two towering, native sons, so let us all agree to one single, imperative point.
NAS Meridian adamantly OPPOSES this proposed location. They are our single largest employer and economic catalyst.
We should all pause and take heed.
While we have had three successful BRAC “Base Realignment and Closure” reviews in recent years, this outcome is not to be taken for granted, as we all acknowledge, the only constant in life is change.
Lauderdale County is not unlike most across this country and managing waste properly is essential for building sustainable and livable communities. Behavioral change and public participation is key to a functional waste system.
The planning and design of any Transfer Station must meet all requirements of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality as well as all Local, State and Federal criteria.
Now that we recognize the problem, let’s all move forward to develop a comprehensive solution in locating a Transfer Station which meets the needs of our ENTIRE community.
Jerry G. Hobgood
Meridian
