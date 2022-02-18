I think medical marijuana is only going to make things worse in this state. We are already dealing with an opioid epidemic in this state and country.
Marijuana will only make the problem even worse, even more so.
Making marijuana legal in this state by putting "medical" in front of it doesn’t mean that we should have it, or even use it, simply because this drug fries your brain cells. Once your brain cells have burned out they are gone for good.
I’m against its use by anyone, because of its harmful risks to the body, especially to the brain.
It makes you high, tricking you into thinking that it is good for pain relief, when it’s only masking the pain while frying brain cells. I’m against it for the simple reason that the risks out weigh the rewards. That, and those who would benefit from it won’t be getting it, like the critically ill.
There is no need for pot stores at all. They serve no purpose at all. We need to think of the risks to our kids, and to those on the road who would encounter those driving high. DUI’s would go up along with the deaths as a result of those driving while high. It should be up to the doctors, not elected officials on who should get this drug, and who shouldn’t have access to it.
We all need to be mindful of this drug’s harmful effects on the body. It does not relieve pain at all, it only makes you high making you think that it has relieved you of pain. It is not a pain reliever, and should not be used as such, or at all.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
