Living in close proximity of the second proposed Garbage Transfer Station location, I am extremely concerned about the quality of life if the transfer station is built in the Key Brothers Industrial Park (KBIP), therefore I am opposed for this reason as well as several other economic factors as well.
Other issues to be considered:
1. If the site will function as proposed, why not put it next to the existing landfill?
2. If the site does not function as proposed, will this prohibit future businesses from locating in the KBIP?
In the first consideration:
In the second consideration:
Being the crossroads of two major 4-lanes (Interstate 20/59 [Dallas to Atlanta/Birmingham to New Orleans] & US Highway 45 [Memphis to the gaming Miss. Gulf Coast]) with easy access to the railroad system, the KBIP is the perfect location for a big industry or a distribution hub.
Imagine what tourists will think driving along these roadways smelling the stench while watching the buzzards circle overhead. “Hold your nose when going through Meridian,” will become part of the traveling lexicon.
When, not if, the KBIP begins to grow, there will be a need for direct access from US Highway 45 to the KBIP similar to the Super Walmart location in Forest, Miss. off Interstate 20 and Highway 15. The proposed garbage transfer station location would prevent this from ever being a possibility. The current access off US Highway 11 & 80 could not handle the traffic volume of a major corporation and the Knight Parker Road entry area is dangerous for big rigs coming over a blind hill.
I am all for a recycling center, but this location would be a detrimental location for a garbage transfer station in Lauderdale County and any future prospects for the KBIP.
If Lauderdale County is seeking to grow with better high-quality jobs, don’t kill the KBIP possibilities for just for one business. From a fiduciary position, the KBIP is not a logical or practical location for a garbage transfer location.
Lighting a match to see how much gas is in the gas can has no chance of a beneficial outcome, no matter the theory behind it.
Marie Kelly, Meridian
