Support non-discrimination ordinance
The non-discrimination ordinance put before city council is a seminal moment for our citizens. As you know the Supreme Court is hearing a case this week regarding federal discrimination laws protecting homosexual and transgender workers. We hope the court honors this law – Title IIV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and rejects a negative dogma that excludes a large percentage of U.S. citizens who are active/retired military, tax-paying and contribute on so many levels to our nation.
Local and federal government approved discrimination of any kind sends an extremely negative message to potential businesses and also to people contemplating a move to Mississippi. As we, the city and state struggle with declining tax revenue, youth fleeing the state and a standard of living decline, I implore you to become more progressive and farseeing as attracting new opportunities is the only way the city and state can survive with the possibility for growth. The key to success is having a city and state open to all people and new opportunities that honor our long history of hospitality!
Craig Wilkes
Meridian
