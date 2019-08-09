MACON - Funeral services for Mrs. Sara Jennice Edmonds Daley, 44, of Scooba, Miss., will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Cockrell Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held at the funeral home two hours prior to services. Interment will be private and for the family only. Me…
Services: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, 11 a.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Marion. Visitation: Friday, Aug. 9 from 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel.
Services: Saturday, Aug, 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Gilfield Baptist Church. Burial: Gilfield Cemetery, Lisman, Ala. with Berry and Gardner in charge. Visitation: Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's Chapel #1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.