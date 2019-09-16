Thanks city for street repair
I would like to take a moment to thank the city of Meridian, Mayor Bland, the city council, and the Department of Public Works for hearing the cry of the residents of Oakdale Avenue, Northwood Street, and the surrounding area in regards to the condition of our streets.
Our streets were in total disrepair, too dangerous for children’s bikes or scooters, and almost too treacherous for a walk or stroll. After numerous appeals on the part of the residents of this neighborhood, our streets were paved this week!
This neighborhood is home to 16 young families with 20-plus school-age children. Bravo to the city, the mayor, and the city council for appealing to young families who CHOOSE to live and work in the city and pay city taxes. We love our neighborhood and our city.
Thank you for showing our residents, especially our children, that their voices are heard, they matter, and that Meridian is a great place to live.
Katie Simmons
Meridian
