It seems, with everything in the news, that a lot of people in our country just can't get over things that have happened in the past.
I hear all the time that we as a nation can't move forward until we deal with the past. The world today diverts our attention away from the things we need to be focused on, and beckons us to constantly look back at the injustices of our past. All this does is prevent us as a nation from moving forward.
Let us move forward, acknowledging there have been many wrongs and inequities in the history of our great country. Let's vow never to let them happen again. This requires looking forward rather than looking backwards.
It is easy to be defeated, when we look back at the things we've done, and have trouble forgiving ourselves. But, we must remember that Jesus' intent for us is to leave the past in the past and go forward with his plans for our lives. Forget the past. You don't live there anymore!
"And Jesus said unto him, No man having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God." Luke 9:62. A good plowman keeps his eyes straight ahead or the row will be crooked. Our rows are no longer straight. " if they will turn from their wicked ways, I will hear, forgive their sin, and will heal there land." 2 Chronicles 7:14. And God keeps his promises.
Dexter Deen
Meridian
