Concerned over Lake Tom Bailey
There is additional information regarding the report "Solar farm taints Lake Tom Bailey” that was published Feb. 23 in The Meridian Star.
There are still copious amounts of red clay silt that are escaping from the Meridian Solar III site.
One Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality inspector who inspected the site described the site as the worst ecological disaster in Mississippi and that the site would not be stable for years. Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks inspectors were not allowed on site during MDEQ visits.
This site is almost 700 acres of bare clay soil.
The lake is approximately 200 acres and has not even been able to contain the extremely heavy silt run off as heavy red clay has been noted 10 miles south of the lake discharge.
This discharge flows into the Tombigbee River and Mobile Bay.
Local resident have never seen the streams so muddy. There have been almost no ducks on the lake and the bald eagles have left. Few fishermen, too.
The main concerns have to do with the construction company’s integrity. The resolution to their similar problems at their Virginia site may have been to forfeit a $396,000 silt bond. Essex County, Virginia news articles state that local college student volunteers have been organized to re-sod that site.
It is disturbing that local residents have not been able to get any real help from the media or regulators until now.
The lake and streams could have bee saved. Too late now; clean up cost will be high.
More sites are proposed. I hope our leaders are more careful. We must protect our environment.
Tommy Snell
Toomsuba
