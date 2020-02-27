Jacky Jack White answers fan's wish
I would lke to express my appreciation to an "angel unaware!"
My friend and I were going to see the Sucarnochee Review in December. We had looked forward to seeing Jacky Jack White and other performers for quite some time. Right before her birthday on New Year's Eve, my friend became ill and has not been able to return to her former life. She may never reach that point. She is now in a nursing home.
Today, I saw an answer to my prayer. Jacky Jack walked right into a local restaurant. I almost didn't recognize him without his cowboy hat and guitar. I gathered up my courage and told him my story of my friend and how much she wanted to attend the event. I asked if he would go by the nursing home to see her, and he responded, "I will go today!"
He made our wish come true because he did exactly that. Jacky Jack paid her a visit. He said that he was on his way to Columbia, Tennessee to see his dad, and he knows how much a visit can mean.
Thank you, Jacky Jack, for being gour "angel unaware!"
Judy Pettey
Meridian
