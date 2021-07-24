Dumping off animals
is cruel
It’s a crying shame that careless people are dumping unwanted dogs and cats alongside the road thinking they will find a home somewhere.
Sadly, that is not always the case, especially when they are being dumped out alongside a highway.
If they don’t want the animals anymore, there are plenty of animal shelters to take them to. All you have to do is sign some papers and tell the person there why you are giving them up. They will take them and find homes for them.
It’s unsafe and reckless to drop them off alongside a road or to abandon them in the middle of nowhere to fend for themselves. It is just cruel to do something like that. If you don’t want to take the time to take them to an animal shelter, you can post pictures of your pets that you no longer want online, saying they are free to a good home.
Dumping them off is just mean and cruel, especially when you don’t leave them any water at all, when you leave them in a cage or chained up to a pole in a wooded area.
Leaving them there to die is cruelty, plain and simple, especially when there are places to take them to instead of dumping them off somewhere.
Roger Burt
Lauderdale
